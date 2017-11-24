Three persons killed and at least seven are injured after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The coaches of the train, which was travelling from Goa to Patna, derailed at around 4.18 am, according to reports.

According to ANI, the train derailed near Banda railway station in Uttar Pradesh, but the Press Trust of India reported that the accident happened near Manikpur railway station.

While talking about the derailment, North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said the coaches "which jumped off the rails were coaches numbered S3-S11, two general coaches and two extra coaches."

"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

He said a medical train reached the accident spot at around 5.20 am and the casualties were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

8.50 am: "We have the confirmation of three deaths in this unfortunate accident and there are reports of injuries as well. We have admitted the injured persons in Manikpur and Chitrakoot hospitals. Honourable Minister of Railway who is keeping a track of the situation has expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and termed the incident very tragic and unfortunate," Anil Saxena, PRO Indian Railways told News18.

He had earlier said, "We have setup helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway."

8.47 am: Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh confirmed the casualties and said a father-son duo from Bettiah district, Bihar, died on the spot, while the third person passed away at a hospital.

2 dead and 8 injured in Vasco De Gama Patna express train accident near UP’s Banda pic.twitter.com/czKOweWz8e — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

8.45 am: "Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured Railway track as per local assessment," UP ADG (law and order) said.