Director Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa starring Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi has allegedly been leaked online a day after its release and the full movie download is set to take a toll on its collection at box office.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Fidaa was released in a large number of cinema halls around the world on July 21. A day after it hit the screens, a Tamil website, which is notorious for leaking various Indian language films, allegedly leaked full movie online. The website offers five different versions of the film.

The website displays the link: "Fidaa (2017) Telugu Real DVDScr - Clear Audio - [1080p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 2.3GB] - [720p - DVDScr - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [DVDScr - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [DVDScr - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [DVDScr - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [DVDScr - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - First On NET."

A Telugu fan, who allegedly downloaded the full movie of Fidaa from this website, says, "This video is a theatre print and it is has been shot using low end camera. There is also a lot of disturbance in the audio of this movie, which makes it a terrible viewing experience. This version will definitely disappoint you."

This viewer advises others not to download Fidaa from this website rather watch it in the theatres. "Besides interesting story and the actors' performances, Fidaa boasts about brilliant background score, beautiful picturisation and exotic locales, which make it a visual treat. So you can enjoy the feel of the film by watching on big screens only. Please don't download it from this website," he adds.

Fidaa collected Rs 8.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Varun Tej. The movie garnered positive talk and the word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday. But now, piracy is posing a big threat to its business at the ticket counters.

However, the makers of Fidaa have taken all measures to stop its alleged leaking on the internet. A special team is busy getting the links to its full movie download blocked, with less success. Hence, the piracy is sure to eat into the business at the box office.