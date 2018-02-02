It is a known fact that Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are best buddies, and their bromance and camaraderie is always seen whenever they are in front of the camera. Recently, the Judwaa 2 actor posted a hilarious video on social media that stars the Gunday actor.

The video shows Arjun making a comment on Varun and saying, "Esa koi saga nahi jise tune thaga nai Varun.''

While the fans were in for a laughter riot, as they were commenting on the post, actress Priyanka Chopra too joined them and wrote: "Lol."

Varun and Arjun have always tickled our funnybones whenever they have been together on stage or at an event. They had appeared on the last season of Koffee With Karan together and the episode was one of the hilarious ones.

As the two have known each other since childhood, they made several revelations and took us through their exciting their memory lane.

Host Karan Johar played a video clip of a short film in which the two hunks, acted when they were in the acting school. After showing it to the world, both of them gave contradictory reactions. While Varun had expressed pride over having that old video finally shown on national TV, Arjun said, "Arey, shut up."

The two even shared the story of "hate club for Katrina Kaif." The two met Katrina when she was dating Salman Khan and because of checking her out, Salman had shouted at them once.

However, it was a hilarious story, even Katrina had a great laugh when she appeared on the show.

On the work front, Varun and Arjun have never worked together. Meanwhile, Varun is busy with Shoojit Sircar's October that will release in April, opposite debutante Banita Sandhu. He will also appear in Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma.

Arjun is shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with his Ishqbaaz co-star Parineeti Chopra.