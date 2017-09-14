Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has come a long way since Student of the Year and now, he is one of the leading actors of the industry. The recent buzz is that the hunk wants Rs 150 crore.

Before you think too much, let us tell you the truth. Varun wants Rs 150 crore at the box office from Judwaa 2. His last flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania had crossed Rs 100 crore but couldn't touch Rs 150 crore.

Thus, the Dhawan lad wants the whopping amount as Judwaa 2's box office collection. Will it achieve the target or not? Only time can tell.

"But then he is at least hoping that the film should make Rs 150 crore so that he can underline his status as not just a bankable star, but someone who is capable of a lot more," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

"Varun has been pinning his hopes on Judwaa 2, which has got so much publicity from a lot of other actors in Bollywood as well," the source added.

Judwaa 2 is the remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa and the second instalment is also directed by David Dhawan. This is the first time that the father-son duo is working together.

Judwaa 2 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Pawan Malhotra. Salman is going to do a cameo in the flick. There were reports that Karisma Kapoor will also do a special appearance in Judwaa 2.

Apart from the remake, Varun is also shooting for Shoojit Sircar's October. After doing a comedy rom-com, Varun will be seen playing his Badlapur avatar in October.

Varun will be seen in a dark and intense role in it. "This film is dark and he won't have any makeup. It's going to be very real. It's one of the things Varun likes about the film. Shoojit has designed his character really well," a source told DNA.