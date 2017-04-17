The shooting of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is going on in full swing. Varun plays a double role as Prem and Raja in the action-comedy movie, which is the sequel to 1997 release hit film Judwaa, directed by his father David Dhawan.

Recently, a video surfaced where Varun, Taapsee Pannu were seen rehearsing to the hit number from the original film, Oonchi Hai Building. In an interview, senior Dhawan had said that the sequel would include two popular numbers from the first instalment, Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is taking professional training in Parkour, a discipline mostly followed in military training that involves running, climbing, jumping, rolling, swinging and many other tough movements to get into the skin of the character.

Taapsee and Jacqueline Fernandez replace Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading ladies in the sequel. Interestingly, Judwaa 2 will see Salman and Karisma in special roles.

A few months ago, the makers unveiled a poster of the film, wherein Varun, as Prem, looks dapper in a suit and glasses, while as Raja, he looks rowdy with long hair and six-pack abs.