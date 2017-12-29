The hit jodi of ABCD 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is making a comeback in a Guru Randhawa song. Several photos of the two have been doing the rounds on social media.

The song is Randhawa's hit Punjabi number, High Rated Gabru, to which Shraddha and Varun will show their dancing skills. The duo looked hot in the pictures and it is for sure that they are going to raise the temperature in the song video as well.

The track is a part of Remo D'Souza's movie Nawabzaade starring Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Shraddha and Varun will only appear for a song in the flick.

"It was a lot of fun sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other," Varun told Hindustan Times.

Shraddha said: "[She] was extremely charged to work with Varun, Remo sir, Bhushanji [Kumar] and others from the ABCD 2 gang again".

"I was even more excited when I got to know that the video is for 'High Rated Gabru' since the song is so loved and fantastic. The whole experience was a lot of fun. I felt very nostalgic," the actress added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced about the reunion for the special song. He tweeted: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the #ABCD2 pair, team up once again... This time for a song [#HighRatedGabru, sung by Guru Randhawa] in #Nawabzaade, directed by Jayesh Pradhan and presented by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'souza... Check out pics of Varun and Shraddha from the song:"

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the #ABCD2 pair, team up once again... This time for a song [#HighRatedGabru, sung by Guru Randhawa] in #Nawabzaade, directed by Jayesh Pradhan and presented by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’souza... Check out pics of Varun and Shraddha from the song: pic.twitter.com/06IG0sXhrB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Varun is busy with two upcoming movies – October and Sui Dhaaga. On the other hand, Shraddha will make her South debut with Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho.