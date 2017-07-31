Director Nitesh Tiwari made it big in Bollywood with his last movie Dangal, and the Aamir Khan-starrer became one of the highest grossers of all time. Now, the filmmaker is coming up with another masterpiece and he is keen to cast Varun Dhawan.

It will be such a big opportunity for Varun to work with Dangal director, but the sad news is the hunk has rejected the offer. According to Mid-Day, Varun has turned down the movie offer due to date issues.

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, based on Varun Agarwal's novel How I Braved Anu Aunty And Started A Million Dollar Company, is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. It is reported that the director was keen to collaborate with Varun and had apparently given him a narration.

But the recent buzz is that Varun's kitty is filled with movies and his diary is full, thus, he won't be able to sign Nitesh's movie.

Confirming the same, the director told the Press Trust of India: "We are thinking about him. But he is busy right now. We were looking for a good, young hero who has a great screen presence. I did speak to Varun about the film."

"He is more than happy about it (film). But only time will tell if he can do the film or not as he has a very busy schedule so I don't know what the future holds," Nitesh added.

We hope Varun could manage his dates and collaborate with this ace filmmaker. The hunk has proved that he is a versatile actor as he won hearts as a lover boy in Student of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and also showed his grey side in Badlapur.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy shooting Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa. The remake is directed by David Dhawan and it is the first time that Varun will be working with his father in a movie. The actor will then start the shooting of Shoojit Sircar's October.