Varun Dhawan, who enjoyed back-to-back hits in 2017, is currently on a long break and is holidaying in Maldives along with his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Varun has been updating his fans with pictures from his holiday. The actor looks hot as he flaunts his ripped body post scuba diving session.

However, despite being accompanied by his ladylove, Varun hasn't posted a single picture with her.

He is not the only actor to keep it private. Another couple – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani – are enjoying vacation in Maldives and are posting individual pictures.

We wonder why these celebrities are shying away from posting pictures with their loved ones. It's high time that Varun accepted his relation with Natasha in public. It will surely be a delight to see them together.

On the workfront, Varun will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next, titled October. He is also gearing up for Sui Dhaaga also starring Anushka Sharma.

The actor, who has recently moved into a new plush apartment, has been in the limelight ever since rumours of his split with Natasha surfaced in the media. When asked about marriage, Varun revealed to Bombay Times, "I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step."

He also added, "The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda. It took me a while to get here, it's a big achievement. It's also important to enjoy moments. I had this big change happen to me while shooting for October in Manali earlier last year. I was surrounded by nature and there weren't too many people around, so I would often find myself just staring at the sky and relaxing. I'm not the kind of person, who loves nature, but I was so overtaken by the beauty of the moment that I realised that we don't take time to sit and think about what we want to do; we just end up being robots. Right now, I'm in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in."

