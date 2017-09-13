After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan will be seen doing a serious role in Shoojit Sircar's October. According to reports, the hunk is set to play his Badlapur card again in the upcoming movie.

According to DNA, Varun will be seen in a dark role in October. Is it Varun's way to be it on the list of leading actors?

The Judwaa 2 star does several rom-com and comedy flicks, but then he bags a serious movie. A similar thing happened when he did Badlapur. People still appreciate his hard work and acting skills in that flick.

Now, he is coming with a similarly dark and intense role in Shoojit's next. Will he succeed this time?

"Both these films might be in different spaces, but October isn't a light-hearted romantic film. It's heartbreaking and dark, probably more niche than Badlapur," a source told DNA.

"This film is dark and he won't have any make-up. It's going to be very real. It's one of the things Varun likes about the film. Shoojit has designed his character really well," the source added.

We wonder whether Varun will push himself hard to extreme levels like he did in Badlapur. If you remember the actor was not in contact with any of his friends and in fact, had stopped going to social gatherings to get in the shoe of the character.

"I got pushed to such an extent that I reached my breaking point. I had an emotional and physical breakdown while making this film," Varun had said after Badlapur hit the screens.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. It looks like the star kid has understood at an early stage of his career is how to balance his work. Among many rom-coms and comedy flicks, he comes with a serious role and blows everyone's mind.