Varun Dhawan has always restrained himself from speaking about his relationship as he doesn't want anybody to speculate things that will make headlines. The actor dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal is an open secret. And if the reports are to be believed, Varun and Natasha are planning to tie the knot in mid-2018.

Amid all the speculations, when Varun was asked if he would walk in the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and get married in a secret ceremony, the Judwaa 2 actor told Bombay Times, "Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being

Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way."

Varun added, "The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda. I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step."

After giving back-to-back hits in the form of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 in 2017, Varun has been busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film October where he will be seen romancing a newbie Banita Sandhu.

And while speaking about Varun's achievements, there's no denying that the actor has managed to earn a loyal fan base who never give his movies a miss. Among the young actors, Varun has come a long way to establish himself as a leading one in Bollywood. He now wants to enjoy

the moments that are currently happening in his life to the fullest before moving on to the next step, that is marriage.

"It took me a while to get here, it's a big achievement. It's also important to enjoy moments. I had this big change happen to me while shooting for 'October' in Manali earlier last year. I was surrounded by nature and there weren't too many people around, so I would often find myself just

staring at the sky and relaxing," Varun elaborated.

He added, "I'm not the kind of person who loves nature, but I was so overtaken by the beauty of the moment that I realised that we don't take time to sit and think about what we want to do; we just end up being robots. Right now, I'm in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in."