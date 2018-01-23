Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is riding high as he delivered big hits last year in the form of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2. This year, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's October and the release date is out.

Well, the hunk is set to lock horns with — Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Rajinikanth — as 'October' is set to release in April along with the movies of the latter mentioned stars.

Akshay and Rajinikanth will appear in 2.0 in April end while Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will release in the second half of the same month. The Varun-starrer will hit the screens on April 13.

He shared a small video announcing the release date with #OctoberInApril. The clip showed the calendar of January followed by February and March, but after that, it shows October.

He wrote: "This year #October is coming in April and will stay with you forever #Octoberforever.13th April @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @banita.sandhu @juhic3"

The movie October is said to be darker than Badlapur. "Both these films might be in different spaces, but October isn't a light-hearted romantic film. It's heartbreaking and dark, probably more niche than Badlapur," a source had told DNA.

"This film is dark and he won't have any make-up. It's going to be very real. It's one of the things Varun likes about the film. Shoojit has designed his character really well," the source added.

The heroine of October is Banita Sandhu. Varun and Banita will make a fresh pairing and on top of that, Shoojit's direction will bring life to the script.

But the unfortunate part is October is releasing in the month when big movies are releasing. While the entire year has big movies, April month has a Rajinikanth film. And we know the craze for the Tamil superstar pan India.

