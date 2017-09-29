Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez strike a sizzling chemistry in Judwaa 2, which released on Friday, September 29. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is the sequel of 90's hit Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

The film has been attracting the masses due to the alluring chemistry shared by Varun and Jacqueline.

Judwaa 2 review live updates: Audience say Varun-Jacqueline-Taapsee-starrer is a complete entertainer

Judwaa 2 marks Varun and Jacqueline's first movie together. Varun's Raja is paired opposite Jacqueline's Alishka Sheikh in the movie.

The duo has treated audiences to power-packed dance moves with every song from the film including Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 and Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12. Taapsee Pannu plays the parallel lead Samaara and her character is vaguely inspired by Rambha's Roopa in the original film.

With Judwaa 2, Varun and Jacqueline are set to recreate the euphoria created by Salman and Karisma in Judwaa. Recently the duo made a stunning appearance at Ambani's gala bash in Mumbai.

Directed by David Dhawan and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.