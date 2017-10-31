Varun Dhawan dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal is an open secret. The Judwaa 2 actor has always restrained himself from speaking about his relationship as he doesn't want anybody to speculate things that will make headlines.

However, rumours about Varun and Natasha emerged.

Varun was supposed to attend Anil Kapoor's Diwali party with Natasha but his girlfriend gave it a miss and flew to Bangkok with her friends. Her absence gave rise to speculations that things are not going right in the lovers' paradise.

A source apparently revealed while Natasha was keen to tie the knot with Varun, the actor wished to focus on his career at the moment. There were also reports that Natasha was apparently miffed with Varun's friendship with his Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu with whom he became close while filming for the sequel.

"They have decided to take a breather," the source said adding that Natasha was spotted at the special screening of Judwaa 2, held by Varun. They, however, made solo entries and exits.

However, a source close to Varun, has shed some light on Natasha's absence. "Natasha has been busy travelling. The two are still together," the source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

"Varun's family is fond of Natasha. They are keen to see them wed. She has been a regular at his family's dinner parties, even flying to London with his family to celebrate his birthday," the source added.