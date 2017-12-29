Anushka Sharma shocked everyone when she tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony with cricketer Virat Kohli this month. Fans were surprised to learn the early wedding of the actress. Now, it seems Varun Dhawan has gotten inspired by his Sui Dhaaga co-star.

According to Decan Chronicle, Varun is planning to get hitched with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in mid-2018. While we still consider them as the rumoured couple, the duo may surprise us with this big news.

The daily reported that the Judwaa 2 actor recently shifted to another house, which Varun needs to build his private marital space.

A video, shared by Anupam Kher, showed Varun's new house, which we thought is his bachelor pad. But the recent buzz about his wedding tells a different story.

A family friend told Deccan Chronicle: "Till recently, Varun swore he would never move out of his parents' home. But Natasha made it clear that she wanted her own home with Varun after marriage. For a while, they even separated over the issue. But the actor gave in and moved into his own place. He still lives close to his parents' house."

@Varun_dvn gives me an exclusive tour of his new home. Have seen him as a child when his proud father #DavidDhawan used to travel around on a Vespa scooter. Hard work pays. Mom #LaliDhawan has done the interiors. ??? #Congratulations #LoveAndBlessings #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/KdOkVqcM7e — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 16, 2017

Earlier, there were rumours that the duo has parted ways. But Natasha was spotted at Varun's house-warming party. Also, the lovebirds don't shy away from the cameras nowadays. They have been spotted together at several events.

Meanwhile, Varun is spending time with his family for the New Year. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's October in 2018. Also, he will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India.

?? varun dhawan looking so cute in This Role..#SuiDhaaga varun prepere him self for This best Role with Anushka @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma @yrf pic.twitter.com/OKiH8qIGQT — Khan (@Khan85053859) December 12, 2017

Speculations were rife that Varun will reunite with father David Dhawan for the remake of Salman Khan's Biwi No 1.

Reacting to the rumours, David told Deccan Chronicle: "Good that people are speculating about what we will do next. We haven't thought about remaking Biwi No. 1 as of yet. Right now, we're in the holiday mood. Let the new year begin and then we'll think of what to do next. I know it is a convenient formula to do remakes and sequels. But we may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film this time."