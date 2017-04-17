Director Nitesh Tiwari has made it big in Bollywood with his last movie Dangal, and the Aamir Khan-starrer became one of the highest grossers of all time. Now, the filmmaker is set to create another masterpiece with Varun Dhawan.

Varun has proved that he is a versatile actor as he won hearts as a lover boy in Student of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and also showed his grey side in Badlapur.

Fans will be delighted to learn that Nitesh will now direct this young actor, DNA reported.

Nitesh Tiwari has apparently signed two projects after the success of his last directorial venture, Dangal. Sajid Nadiadwala, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have signed him for one of their films.

The movie is said to be a romantic-action drama, in which Varun will play the main lead. It will be interesting to see Nitesh's direction in a romantic movie. The project will go on floors at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy shooting Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa. The remake is directed by David Dhawan and it is the first time that Varun will be working with his father in a movie.