Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal at Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday bash. The duo arrived holding hands and it looked like the actor was ready to open up about his relationship.

Varun has never spoken about his personal life in public, but has never denied being in love as well. Recently, in an interview with India.com, Varun spoke about his relationship. He said: "I am cool about it. In fact, I've always been cool about it. There's nothing to hide. I just don't want the focus to shift from my career to the relationship. That's why I don't talk much about it."

"What can one say about spending time with loved ones? I'm not denying anything at all, just that I don't like to discuss it. I see it reaching a good place. She's (Natasha) quite a handful, so full credit to her for sticking by me. She's one of the best people I've come across in my life!" he added.

Student of the Year star cast seemed to have made a pact - all of them are ready to accept their relationship in public. At first, Alia Bhatt admitted that she's in love, followed by her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. And now Varun is not shying away from talking about it.

The hunk will next be seen opposite Alia in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is slated to be released on March 10. It is the sequel of their movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Varun is currently shooting for the second instalment of Salman Khan's Judwaa.