It's party time for the Dhawans! Varun Dhawan will soon be a 'chacha' (Uncle) and David Dhawan will become 'nana' (grandfather), as Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai are expecting their first child.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Jaanvi is already three months along. The couple got married in 2012.

Rohit has directed films like Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016 blockbuster hit).

Varun Dhawan who was seen in Dishoom along with John Abraham told media: "He is my brother and he is my hero in real life. I remember when Desi Boyz had released, I had been to every theatre to gauge the audience reaction and it's different from what my and father's films get. I can't put it in words how it feels when your own blood gives his life to make something special."

On the professional front, there were rumors that Varun Dhawan will 'not' be seen in Rohit's next film. A DNA report in December quoted a source who said: "The film goes on the floors next year and Varun has no dates available, anyway. He has wrapped up October and is currently finishing some patchwork on the film. Then, there's Sui Dhaaga, which he starts early next year with Anushka Sharma and post that, he begins Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer film which also has Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rohit and Varun will be teaming up definitely for another film. But that will be after this one, which Rohit's writing now."