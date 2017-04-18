A black-and-white photo of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has gone viral. One might wonder what is so special about it. The answer is that the picture has been released with a caption 'Varalaxmi Got Kidnapped.'

Celebrity PR Nikkhil Murugan has posted the picture with a hash tag - #VaralaxmiGotKidnapped. Her hands have been tied and her mouth gagged in the snap, leaving the audience baffled. However, it is believed that it could be a promotional strategy for her forthcoming film. Neither the actress nor the concerned people have opened up on the issue.

Hence, there are lesser reasons to worry. Yet there is some impact on Twitterati as many are wondering about the latest development and asking "what is happening."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was recently in the news when she accused a channel representative of misbehaving with her. This experience and the one related to a Malayalam actress, who was molested by her driver in her moving career, forced her to launch 'Save Shakthi' campaign. This is aimed at helping women, who face sexual harassment in Kollywood.

On her professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. Her next film is Nibunan, which has Arjun Sarja, Prasanna, Vaibhav and Sruthi Hariharan in the key roles. It is a bilingual flick simultaneously made in Tamil and Kannada by Arun Vaidyanathan.

She is also part of Vinay Rai-starrer Ammayi, Sibi Sathyaraj's Sathya and Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha. It may be also recalled that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had recently walked out from Jayaram's Malayalam film Aakasha Mittayee citing that she cannot work with male chauvinists after she was upset with the treatment meted out to her by the producers.

Watch Nibunan Teaser