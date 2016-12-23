Director Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu movie Vangaveeti, starring Sandeep, Vamsi Nakkanti, Vamsi Chaganti, Kautilya, Shritej and Naina Ganguly, has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Vangaveeti is a crime thriller based on the lives of politician Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and his brother Radha Krishna Murthy. The movie deals with Vangaveeti brothers' altercation with communist dominated Vijayawada of 1980s. Director Ram Gopal Varma, who had closely watched the fights during his yonger days, has written the story and screenplay and he has portrayed real names and incidents in the film.

Vangaveeti is set up during late legendarty actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao's political regime and it deals with events that lead to the assassination of MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. The movie showcases how Ranga's murder had created a political turmoil and gang warfare in Vijayawada.

Ram Gopal Varma has chosen a good subject for Vangaveeti and created an interesting screenplay for it. The audience say that the first half of the film is average, but it gains a momentum with a twist at the interval bang. However, the second half of the movie is slow and dragging and it bores the viewers.

Newcomers Sandeep, Vamsi Nakkanti, Vamsi Chaganti, Kautilya, Shritej and Naina Ganguly have delivered decent performances in Vangaveeti, but the dubbing of some of them is not good. The movie has good production values and background score, picturisation and recreation of 70's 80's ambience are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

We bring you some viewers' verdict the movie shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Vangaveeti movie review by audience:

кяιѕн мєℓℓємρυ∂ι ‏@MELLEMPUDIS

#Vangaveeti #RGV #Bejawada The untold story of bejawada. Movie is slow &it went like a documnetary.The thrill and suspense espically background score which we experienced in "Rakthacharithra" is lacking here.RGV neither focused on "Kamma vs Kaapu" feelings or "TDP vs Congress wars,he simply focused on the heights of "Rowdisim" in Bejawada! P.S:Though Movie may not live up to the expectations, but idi bejawada ikkada inthe✊✊

Andhroid4Truth ‏@NewUgadi

Watch #vangaveeti for its actors highly refreshing n representative of 80s n 90s ambience. My rating 3/5, dragging postintvl n few bad songs @RGVzoomin casting is its strength, felt sad about the Vijayawada youth life those days. Nostalgic

Tollywood Gandu ‏@Tollywoo7dGandu

#Vangaveeti came out really well.. Story executed really well without controversies. Story is the backbone crowd puller RGV MASSSSS MOVIE...

Sri Harsha ‏@srikondaveeti

@RGVzoomin #Vangaveeti first half done, can't wait to see the second half.

RK ‏@Tight_Slapz

@RGVzoomin #Vangaveeti movie is good. But need to see if can work with class. Interval shots are awesome. Enjoyed the emotions in 2nd half #Vangaveeti I can say @RGVzoomin only spoiled the movie by creating huge hype. It's and extremely well taken movie but will end as a FLOP

DhruvaHangover ‏@Twittarodu

#Vangaveeti 1st half done..just ok ok so far..poor bgm #vangaveeti show over.. @RGVzoomin focused on murders than story..every murder is lengthy..bg songs daarunam..not so gripping screenplay

Mohammad Ali ‏@Mohamma887

First half done with average #Vangaveeti bgm is good

GANESH N(VJA) ‏@rsloya69

#VANGAVEETI just over 1st half Venkataratnam & Radham murder super vijayawada V.swarna #Vangaveeti Excellent interval shoot Gandhi murder interval #Vangaveeti Average slow Movie Movie is over

Pooja Mahesh ‏@PoojaDaPrincess

good 1st half.. second half is a bit boring though. #vangaveeti

Lab Reports ‏@Inside_Infos

Average it is...Terrific interval block #Vangaveeti

India Pictures ‏@IndiaPictures

Ram Gopal Varma's #Vangaveeti Review -Great Biopic,excellent direction and screenplay- 4/5 Stars,go watch it if you enjoy realistic #movies

Telugu360 ‏@Telugu360

#Vangaveeti Interval report - Average movie so far. Gripping story marred by poor dubbing. RGV's #Vangaveeti is a documentary on series of murders in VJA. Doesn't dwell upon inner workings. Disappointing!!

KurnoolCityUpdates ‏@kurnool_city