Ram Gopal Varma's latest movie Vangaveeti, which was released on Friday, December 23, has got a good opening at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The Telugu movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience.

The movie generated a lot of curiosity as it narrates the story of late politician Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, and his brother Vangaveeti Radha Krishna Rao Sr. The movie throws light on their clashes in the communist-dominated Vijayawada in the 1980s.

The nature of the subject played a major role in pulling audience to theatres on Friday, but the mixed reviews for the film might affect the movie's business in the days to come.

"Very Good Day 1 Opening of #Vangaveeti more due to the curiosity factor of the Real Subject and should not be considered as anything more. [sic]" leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office tweeted. However, the official number and area-wise break-up are yet to be revealed.

Vangaveeti is an important movie for Ram Gopal Varma as he is badly in need of a hit. His series of films have bombed at the box office and the filmmaker is hoping to return to his good form with his latest venture.

The movie features new actors such as Sandeep Kumar, Vamsi Nakkanti, Vamsi Chaganti, Naina Ganguly, Kautilya and Shritej in the lead roles.