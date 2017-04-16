High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens joined fellow celebrities such as Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell to pose topless in an outdoor pool in Palm Springs during Coachella 2017. A photograph that has found its way to Instagram shows Hudgens and her friend tanning without their tops on at the actress's rented Palm Springs home on April 14.

Hudgens recently opened up to Women's Health about how she maintains her healthy figure, saying she focuses on getting fit, both physically, as well as emotionally.

For exercise, she prefers circuit training, Pilates, yoga, and cycling. "I tend to ride for the teachers. I'm such a performer," said the 28-year-old. "I love being in front, because I'll push myself harder and I'll give the class energy too. So it's a win-win."

As for her diet, she stays away from carbs, but opts for healthy fats such as avocado. "I eat a whole avocado a day," she told Women's Health.

"We've been trained to think that fats are bad, but they're so good — a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That's the only way I can not eat carbs."