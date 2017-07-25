The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that 'Vande Mataram' must be played and sung in all schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions at least once a week, preferable on Monday or Friday.

The Madras HC also ruled that 'Vande Mataram' must be played and sung in all government offices, institutions, private companies, factories and industries at least once a month.

"If anyone has difficulty in singing 'Vande Mataram', he/she shall not be compelled or forced to do so provided there are valid reasons," the HC said on Tuesday.

The court also ordered the Director of Public Information to upload and circulate the translated version of 'Vande Mataram' in Tamil and English.