Jayam Ravi is in a different league now. The actor has now become choosy and gets opportunities to experiment. Looking at the movies he has done in the recent years, it becomes clear that the 36-year old is craving for variety. Vanamagan, which projects him in the role of a tribesman, is a case in point.

He has collaborated with AL Vijay for Vanamagan. The director had approached him for many projects earlier, but nothing materialised for one or other reason. Finally, this film has brought them together. Hindi and Telugu actress Sayyeshaa is making her Tamil debut with the flick, which has Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Varun, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Sanjay Bharathi in the supporting roles.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for Vanamagan. The songs like Yemma Yea Alagamma and Pachchai Uduthiya Kaadu have impressed the listeners. The film has Tirru's cinematography and Anthony's editing.

Story:

Jayam Ravi plays the role of a tribesman, who falls in love with a city girl. What happens when a man, who he lived all his life in the forest lands in so-called civilised world forms the crux of the story.

Reviews:

The movie is being released on Friday, June 22, while it will be premiered in some foreign countries a day before. We, bring to you the live audience review of the movie: