The series finale of The Vampire Diaries is going to be a sad day for ardent fans of the CW show. But what is sure to ease the pain is the return of Nina Dobrev. The actress left the show after Season 6 and at the time she said she would return to the show for its finale to wrap up her character Elena's storyline.

However, the CW is yet to make any official announcement on whether Dobrev has been invited for the finale. When CW President Mark Pedowitz was asked about Dobrev's return at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on January 8, he refrained from giving a clear answer. All that he said was that the finale was going to be epic.

"The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale," he said.

Showrunner Julie Plec addressed Dobrev's possible return in October 2016, saying she was hoping to have the actress for the finale. "I know that she 100 percent wants to be there and I, of course, 100 percent want her to be there," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, let's put it this way: I would be devastated if it weren't to work out, so I have a feeling the cards will be in all our favour."

The synopses for the upcoming episodes of The Vampire Diaries hint at Dobrev's character Elena, who is currently in a magic-induced sleep, being referenced more than once. "Stefan, Damon, Caroline, Bonnie and Enzo all attend the Miss Mystic Falls Pageant where Sybil continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena," reads the summary for Season 8 episode 9 titled, The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch.

The Vampire Diaries will return to the CW on January 13.