The Vampire Diaries will come to an end on March 10, and executive producer Julie Plec took to Twitter on Monday to reveal a few spoilers regarding the finale.

The teaser for the final episode hinted at Nina Dobrev's character Elena's return, but it is also possible that Katherine might be the one making her way back to Mystic Falls. The Vampire Diaries fans have been speculating about Katherine's return ever since the gates of hell opened and Kai returned, and on Monday a fan asked Plec if we would see the Elena doppelganger before the finale. Her answer was a simple "Si!"

Plec also hinted at a Klaus-Caroline moment and said the final episode of The Vampire Diaries could tie up with that of The Originals.

For a while now, rumour mills have been talking about one main character dying in the finale, and Plec confirmed that news as well. But it is not immediately known who dies. One popular theory is Kat Graham's character Bonnie sacrificing her life to save her friends.

Here are some other spoilers Plec revealed during her Q&A:

The final scene of The Vampire Diaries will take place in the Salvatore house

Kai, who returned a couple of episodes back, will not have a happy ending. Bonnie and Kai will not get together

The finale may feature a flash forward or a flashback

Damon and Elena will meet

The ending is going to be sad, but beautiful

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 airs Fridays on the CW. The finale is titled I Was Feeling Epic, and the synopsis reads: "With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle."