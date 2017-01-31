Nina Dobrev has confirmed her return to The Vampire Diaries, but she is not the only one coming back for the big goodbye.

David Anders, who played Elena's biological dad John Gilbert, hinted at his return early Monday morning, tweeting: "I'm headed to ATL on the morrow. Do the math."

Besides Anders, Chris Wood, who played Season 6 villain Kai, is also expected to return in one of the final few episodes. Kai was decapitated by Ian Somerhalder's Damon Salvatore in the Season 6 finale, but it won't be surprising if executive producer Julie Plec finds a way to bring him back. Kai was the one who put Elena in a magic-induced sleep in Season 6 and linked her life to Bonnie's in such a way that Elena will not wake up as long as Bonnie lived. Even though he was pure evil, the character succeeded in getting a loyal fan base, and they have been urging the brains behind the vampire drama to bring him back.

Late last year, Wood hinted at his return to Mystic Falls when he responded to a fan's question on what Kai Parker was doing, writing, "Trying to get out of hell probably."

Also, it's interesting that Wood mentioned hell, as plot rumours doing the rounds have been hinting at Elena's doppelganger Katherine trying to escape hell. And with Dobrev confirming her return, it won't be long before we find out if it is Elena or Katherine who makes a comeback for the final send-off.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW. The series finale is titled I Was Feeling Epic and it will be telecast on March 10.