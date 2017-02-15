The Vampire Diaries has just a few more episodes before its finale and on Monday, a 10-second teaser for the final episode hit the internet showing Elena Gilbert's return to the show.

The clip shows Elena staring into a case of trophies at Mystic Falls High. "What happened? Why am I here right now?" she asks with a hint of confusion in her voice.

It is understandable that Elena is confused, as she has been in a coffin for years. The second half of Season 6 saw Kai casting a sleeping spell on Elena and linking her life to Bonnie's in such a way that Nina Dobrev's character would only wake up after Bonnie is dead. And now that Elena is finally back, will Bonnie die?

Bonnie hasn't been having a smooth ride on The Vampire Diaries. One of the previous episodes saw Bonnie losing the love of her life, Enzo, and she has now hit a new low. Things aren't looking up for her, and it wouldn't be surprising if Bonnie sacrifices her life so that her friends can live happily in Mystic Falls.

Meanwhile, the CW has released the promo for this Friday's episode of The Vampire Diaries and it shows Kai telling Damon that he is willing to undo the spell on Elena. But because this is Kai, the guy who ruthlessly killed his twin sister and siblings, it's a guarantee that bringing back Elena would not be an easy task.

The official synopsis for this week's episode titled The Lies Are Going to Catch Up With You reads: "Damon and Alaric come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade. Stefan is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and is forced to confront a dark secret from his past. Meanwhile, Caroline and Matt try to keep Stefan's violent history from destroying him. Cade focuses his attention on Bonnie and digs deep into her mind."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.