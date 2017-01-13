The CW will air The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode 8 on Friday, and the new episode will see Damon and Stefan continuing their work for Cade. This will be the first time both Damon and Stefan have been portrayed as antagonists in the same episode.

Ian Somerhalder directed Season 8 episode 8 and according to the actor, the upcoming episode will bring back memories of Season 1 when the whole focus was the relationship between the Salvatore brothers.

"I really had a blast getting to see sides of the boys in a very season 1-like way," Somerhalder told EW. "[The episode] was about Stefan and Damon. It was about Matt [Zach Roerig] and Peter [Joel Gretsch], his dad. It was about relationships and the complexity and simplicity of literally people and just a camera."

As for the plot, Sybil will be back in the episode and viewers will see her trying to mess with Damon's memory of Elena Gilbert, the character essayed by Nina Dobrev. But it looks like her efforts will fail and this will force her to do something dire to Damon. "Sybil enacts revenge on Damon by putting him in a catatonic state," reads the synopsis for one of the upcoming episodes.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW. The official synopsis for this Friday's episode, titled We Have History Together, reads: