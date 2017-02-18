Friday's episode of The Vampire Diaries saw a lot of interesting developments that included Bonnie realizing that Enzo is not in hell, Stefan deciding to leave Mystic Falls and Kai disappearing with Elena's casket.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen goes naked during Sports Illustrated press day [PHOTO]

Kai, one of the most charismatic villains to come out of The Vampire Diaries, returned to Mystic Falls when Matt rang the bell eleven times. Shortly after his return, Kai promised Damon to remove the sleeping spell he cast on Elena. But Kai being the unfaithful character he is, disappeared with Elena's casket towards the end of the episode.

The next episode will see the Salvatore brothers trying to keep Elena away from danger, and Caroline and Alaric will try to keep in control their daughters' magical powers. We'll also see one couple planning a wedding, and it remains unknown if it's actually Stefan and Caroline who walk down the aisle.

In an earlier interview with TVLine, actor Paul Wesley, who plays Stefan, revealed that he does not know how the story would end for Stefan and Caroline. "I don't know how it ends," he said. "I do think the fans have a lot of influence over this show, though. So if the fans want a June wedding, they'll probably get a June wedding."

The synopsis for the penultimate episode of the season, which will feature a wedding, reads:

"A wedding is quickly planned in order for Damon and Stefan to lure a dangerous enemy out into the open. This looming threat puts the fate of Mystic Falls in eminent danger and must be destroyed."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW. Nina Dobrev will reprise her role as Elena in the series finale, which will air on March 10.