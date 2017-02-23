The Vampire Diaries is on its last leg and Season 8 episode 14 will focus on Alaric and Caroline's twins and their efforts to contain the twins' magical powers.

Also read: Grey's Anatomy Season 13 episode 14 spoilers: When will Meredith return?

The episode is titled It's Been a Hell of a Ride and it will see how the twins have been acting erratic ever since Kai came back to the land of the living. Kai was the one who killed his twin sister Jo – the twins' biological mother – and it looks like the young witches have been having trouble using their magic in a safe way.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Damon and Stefan proceeding with their plan to finish off Cade once and for all. But first, they will have to make sure Elena's casket is safe.

The synopsis for The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode 14 It's Been a Hell of a Ride reads: "Damon and Stefan join forces against Cade in order to save Elena's casket. Meanwhile, Caroline and Alaric deal with their daughters' burgeoning magical powers."

The CW has also released teaser for the final episode and it teases an emotional reunion between Stefan and Elena after Nina Dobrev's character wakes up from the magic-induced sleep in episode 16.

Sadly, one main character is expected to die in the finale, and plot rumours hint at Kat Graham's Bonnie being the unfortunate victim. It is not immediately known if Elena wakes up as a result of Bonnie's death. As The vampire Diaries fans already know, Kai put the sleeping spell on Elena and linked her life to Bonnie's in such a way that Elena wouldn't wake up as long as Bonnie lived.

Tune in for the finale on March 10 to find out how the drama ends.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.