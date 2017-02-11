Kai, one of the best villains in The Vampire Diaries series, is back and next week's episode of the CW drama will reveal if he will aid in taking Elena's storyline forward.

As The Vampire Diaries fans already know, Kai was the one who cast the sleeping spell on Nina Dobrev's Elena and linked her life to Bonnie's in such a way that Elena will not wake up as long as Bonnie lives. Kai made sure that the spell did not have any loopholes, preventing others from undoing it. But now that Kai is back, Elena waking up from sleep seems a sure possibility.

Kai's return has also sparked rumours that Katherine would make an appearance in the upcoming episode. The synopsis for next week's episode titled The Lies Are Going to Catch Up With You hints at an acquaintance forcing Stefan to remember things from his past, and according to one fan theory, Katherine could be the acquaintance mentioned. Also, rumours of Katherine's return have been doing the rounds ever since the show killed off Georgie the same way Katherine died.

"I will confirm nothing, but the visual similarities are not accidental," The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly when asked about the similarities in the two deaths.

The official synopsis for The Lies Are Going To Catch Up With You reads: " Damon and Alaric come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade. Stefan is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and is forced to confront a dark secret from his past. Meanwhile, Caroline and Matt try to keep Stefan's violent history from destroying him. Cade focuses his attention on Bonnie and digs deep into her mind."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.