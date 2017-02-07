The Vampire Diaries is slowly inching towards its finale and the upcoming episodes will see a number of familiar faces returning to Mystic Falls.

Season 8 episode 13 titled The Lies Are Going To Catch Up With You will see Chris Wood's Kai returning. Kai was last seen in Season 6 of the show and he was killed off after he linked Elena's life to Bonnie's in such a way that Elena will not wake up from a magic-induced sleep as long as Bonnie lived.

Not much is known about Kai's return, but it is believed that Cade plays a role in bringing the villain back. It is also not immediately known if he will remove the spell cast on Elena and Bonnie, thereby enabling Elena's return to the land of the living. But it seems unlikely as Elena portrayer Nina Dobrev is set to return only in the series finale titled I Was Feeling Epic.

Meanwhile, the CW has released the synopsis for episode 14, and it looks like Elena will once again be in trouble. The Salvatore brothers – Damon and Stefan – will join forces to prevent Cade from taking Elena's casket.

The synopsis for Season 8 episode 13 reads: Damon and Alaric come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade. Stefan is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and is forced to confront a dark secret from his past. Meanwhile, Caroline and Matt try to keep Stefan's violent history from destroying him. Cade focuses his attention on Bonnie and digs deep into her mind.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.