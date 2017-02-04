Enzo was killed off in this Friday's episode of The Vampire Diaries, and viewers should have seen it coming. Death is a sure thing when a major characters talks about a leading a fulfilling life with his loved one, and this was exactly what happened to Enzo. Also, Bonnie isn't meant to stay happy for a long time, therefore, killing off Enzo, the love of her life, wasn't surprising.

In the eight seasons the show has been on air, Bonnie has had terrible luck with her love life. But things were looking up for the character when Enzo entered the scene, and she even wanted him to take the cure and become a human, so that they could grow old together.But this dream came to a screeching halt when Stefan killed Enzo by ripping out his heart.

Enzo is gone, but what's next for Bonnie? The synopsis for Season 8 episode 12 doesn't reveal anything about what the future holds for Bonnie, but it wouldn't be wrong to assume that she's done with the Salvatore brothers for good.

In a recent interaction with the media, Michael Malarkey, the actor who plays Enzo, revealed that the finale of the series will contain even more shocking elements.

"Yeah, there's going to be a few shockers that happen," he told TVFanatic. "There's going to be some love and marriage and all kinds of things. It's going to be an intense ride for the last few episodes for the fans and maybe they should start calling their therapists and booking in advance."

The synopsis reads: "In order to save Stefan's soul, Damon makes a deal with Cade to retrieve the Maxwell journal. Alaric and Matt refuse to hand the journal over as it may contain the key to destroying Cade. Caroline desperately tries to connect with Stefan before Cade goes through with his plan."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.