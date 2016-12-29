Death has always been a part of The Vampire Diaries, and it will continue to threaten the lives of some main characters when the show returns to the CW on January 13.

The first half of Season 8 saw Tyler losing his life, and he won't be the last, showrunner Julie Plec has revealed. Talking to TVLine about the upcoming season, Plec hinted at someone meeting a terrible and painful death before the series wraps up.

Bonnie is the obvious choice, as only her death would bring back Nina Dobrev's Elena, and rumours swirling around indicate that Dobrev will be a part of the final episode. However, online chatter also indicates that Ian Somerhalder's Damon and Paul Wesley's Stefan could be in trouble.

Both Somerhalder and Wesley have earlier opened up about how they want the show to end, and both of them agreed that the vampire brothers' death would be a fitting finale.

"I really think [Stefan] should take off his ring and die with Damon," Wesley told TVGuide.com. "I think that would be the perfect ending." Somerhadler added:"Just sit on a beach all night drinking Caribbean rum, and when the sun comes up, [share] one last toast, give each other a hug, take off their rings and throw them into the water."

Speaking of death, Plec also hinted at death bodies piling up in the second half of the season now that Stefan ahs flipped his humanity switch.

"Stefan's never been good with temptation while in ripper mode," Plec told TVLine. "We know from past experience that Stefan has a threshold, and it'll be Damon's job to monitor his brother and make sure he stays on the good side of that threshold. If he crosses it, there's a risk of losing him forever," she added.