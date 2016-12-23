Nina Dobrev's possible return as Elena is one of the most anticipated events of Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries. But a recent post on Dobrev's Instagram page has sparked speculation that she isn't too happy to be returning to the CW vampire drama.

Dobrev took to her Instagram earlier this week to promote her new film with XXX: Return of Xander Cage where she noted her appreciation for the team. "Now that's a team I can work with. So excited to share the new poster for @xXxMovie. Xander Cage is back!" Dobrev captioned the poster of the movie. Some fans took this to mean that she wasn't happy with her former team – The Vampire Diaries cast and crew.

"Nina love u a lot and if that is a shade to tvd they deserve it no effence especially ian even though he is hot @ninadobrev," wrote one fan in the comments section of her Instagram page, meanwhile another pointed out that Dobrev should be grateful to The Vampire Diaries and the cast for helping her become a wonderful actress.

Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries after Season 6 to pursue other projects in Hollywood. But at the time it was reported that Ian Somerhalder, her ex-boyfriend, was responsible for her departure from the show. Somerhalder and Dobrev dated for three years and called it quits in 2013. A year later he started dating Nikki Reed, who was Dobrev's friend, and this is said to have made her uncomfortable, causing her to leave the show.

The Vampire Diaries executive producer Julie Plec has on more than one occasion opened up her desire to have Dobrev return to the show. But Somerhalder has been less than enthusiastic.

During an interaction with the media at the San Diego Comic-Con event, Somerhalder seemed dismissive when asked about Dobrev's return to the show. "No! You're not gonna get them! Sorry, bud. Zero," Somerhalder said when asked about the possible return of old cast members.

A video of the interview shows the other cast members visibly uncomfortable with Somerhalder's abrupt reply, but executive producer Julie Plec was quick to point out that she was holding on to the friendship promise Dobrev made before quitting the show.

"Not to put too much pressure on anything, Nina Dobrev, but a promise was made," Plec told TVLine at Comic-Con. "An emotional promise that I'd like to see come to life. There's been friendship promises made, and now we'll see if we can deliver on them."