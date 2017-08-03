The smartphone battle is a tough one in India, especially in the budget category where brands like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola, and others have rooted themselves firmly. As hard as it is to replace the incumbents, Infinix is making a move that's hard to ignore.

Hong Kong-based Infinix debuted in India with the launch of two new smartphones, Hot 4 Pro and Note 4, which make a compelling argument as to why they fit right in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category. With a refreshing design, premium specifications and affordable price, both Infinix smartphones are ready to take on offerings from Xiaomi and Motorola in India.

Inifinix has partnered with Flipkart for the sale of its new smartphones. The company is targeting 8-10 percent of the smartphone market by the end of 2018, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, told IANS. While that's a very forward-looking statement, the value-for-money smartphones by Infinix might just do the trick.

Infinix Hot 4 Pro

This new smartphone has it all covered in terms of features one can possibly demand from a budget smartphone. It is priced at Rs. 7,499.

In terms of specifications, the Hot 4 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch HD display and 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front snapper with LED flash on both sides. The 4G VoLTE-powered smartphone comes with a quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 chipset, 3GB RAM and 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB.

Under its all-plastic shell with a glossy finish, there's a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology to win over consumers. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and has Bluetooth 4.1, fingerprint scanner, dual SIM card slots and OTG support.

Infinix Hot 4 Pro is available in Quartz Black, Magic Gold, and Bordeaux Red colours.

Infinix Note 4

This one's a slightly pricier model. Infinix Note 4 will be available on Flipkart from August 3 onwards. It is priced at Rs. 8,999.

In terms of specs, the Note 4 sports a 5.7-inch Full HD display with the same 13MP rear-facing snapper with LED flash and an upgraded 8MP selfie snapper. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB.

Since batteries seem to be Infinix's strength, the Note 4 comes with a 4,300mAh cell with fast charging technology. It remains unclear how long will it take for the phone to charge from 0-100 percent.

Infinix Note 4 also has a plastic body, but the glossy metallic paint can fool onlookers for a metal body. The feel of the phone is a tad disappointing since it competes against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4. Unlike the Hot 4 Pro, which has the fingerprint scanner at the back, the Note 4 integrates the biometric sensor within the home button. It also runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and has its own XOS custom UI on top of it.

Infinix Note 4 comes in Milan Black, Champagne Gold, and Ice Blue colour options.