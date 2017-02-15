It was never going to be easy to fill the shoes of reigning Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg after he announced his shock retirement just 5 days after winning the title. However, putting weeks of speculations to rest, Mercedes announced Valtteri Bottas as his replacement. While a lot of Formula One fans do not consider him equal to the task, the Finnish driver believes in his chances.

Also read: Nico Rosberg reveals what he did and sacrificed to become Formula One World Champion

Bottas has not won a single race since he made the Formula One cut in 2013 from Formula Three. However, he has managed nine podium finishes and the former Williams driver thinks he can beat Lewis Hamilton.

"I feel it is possible. Nico showed beating Lewis is possible. I am not here to be in second place or worse. It is definitely a challenge and going up against Lewis is always going to be a challenge, but for me a massive opportunity."

"I respect what he [Hamilton] has done with his career, so many poles, wins and three titles - I still don't have a race win - so I have a lot to prove, but everything is still ahead so it is going to be an exciting year."

Last season's rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg was one of the best we have seen in Formula One for a long time. While it also saw two friends turn to foes, Valtteri Bottas is hoping to have a much better relationship with the three-time world champion and also Rosberg could help him settle in at Mercedes.

"I see no obstacles for me and Lewis to work well together. I think we should be able to race hard, fair, be professional and work well as a team and as a good pair of team-mates should do."

"I just sent a request that perhaps we could catch up before the season. That would be very nice. Nico spent a long time with the team and knows every single person really well. At this point, for me, starting in a new team and trying to get that information from everyone will be a big help."

Valtteri Bottas knows he has to go the extra mile to prove to the world and to Lewis Hamilton that Mercedes was right in signing him.

The first race of the season will start in Australia on March 26. Mercedes are all set to unveil their new car at Silverstone next Thursday with the opening pre-season test starting in Barcelona on February 27.