With the Valentine's Day round the corner, most romantic couples are thinking about how to spend the day with their special ones. If you are one of them, currently in Chennai and a fan of Nivin Pauly's Malayalam movie Premam, you can spend the entire week by watching the blockbuster romantic entertainer again in the theatres.

Yes, you read it right. The Alphonse Puthren directorial, which rocked the worldwide box office, will be re-released in Chennai, where the movie has already completed a dream run of over 230 days. The movie will have its special screenings for a week at Luxe Cinemas in Chennai from Friday (February 10), and moviegoers can book the tickets online via the website of Jazz Cinemas. Nivin himself announced the big news on his Facebook page.

Valentine's Day special screening of Premam at Luxe Chennai from 10-02-2017 to 16-02-2017. Booking on jazzcinemas. com Enjoy :)

Premam will be screened at Screen 11 of Luxe Cinemas at 3:15 pm from February 10 - 16.

What is so special about Premam?

Premam revolves around George (Nivin), who falls in love with three girls at different stages of his life — in school, during college days and after he starts working. While he is attracted towards Mary (Anupama Parameswaran) during his school days, he falls in love with his lecturer Malar miss (Sai Pallavi), who is older than him. Then an unexpected tragedy in the life of Malar makes him a different man, who later wishes to marry another girl Celine (Madonna Sebastian), whom he meet at his cafe. The natural performances, comedy and songs of Premam are the highlights of the movie, which bagged many awards in 2015.

Premam's Massive reach

The Nivin-starrer was not just loved by the audience in Kerala but it also made massive business at the Tamil Nadu box office. It was also remade in Telugu with the same name. However, the remake of the romantic movie, starring Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian was not received well by the fans of Premam though it was well appreciated by the Telugu audience, making a good collection at the Tollywood box office.