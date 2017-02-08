Love is one of the most beautiful feelings one can experience, and to express those emotions to your loved ones, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. In fact, not just one day but an entire week is celebrated in different ways.

Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day, and ends with Valentine's Day. People also celebrate kiss day, two days prior to the big day. People gift chocolates, roses, teddy bears, customised items, greeting cards and other gift items to their partners during this week.

DATES CELEBRATION February 7 Rose Day February 8 Propose Day February 9 Chocolate Day February 10 Teddy Day February 11 Promise Day February 12 Kiss Day February 13 Hug Day February 14 Valentine's Day

The day of romance has been celebrated in various ways over the years and the Indian film industry has been an inspiration for a lot of people. The romantic songs of Bollywood are one of the best ways to impress your special one.

Take a look at the latest Bollywood romantic songs to dedicate to your special one each day.

Zaalima from Raees

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Harshdeep Singh, Raees is one of the perfect romantic songs to start your Valentine's week. The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, looks dashing in Zaalima and his chemistry with Mahira Khan is heart-warming.

Bawara Mann from Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi share screen space for the first time with Jolly LLB 2 and their chemistry looks adorable. The duo gives major relationship goals in the movie's song, Bawara Mann, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan.

Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A romantic song with beautiful lyrics, Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, touches your heart at once. The sufi rock song featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their intense chemistry will attract you magnetically.

Je T'aime from Befikre

French is the language of love and this song proves the dictum all over again. Je T'aime from Befikre explores the bond between the characters of Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, which is shown transforming from a casual relationship into love and commitment.

Kaun Tujhe from M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

The beautiful song, Kaun Tujhe, from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story shows the intensity of love one can have for his/her partner. Disha Patani and Sushant Singh Rajput have been featured in the song, which is sung by Palak Muchhal.

Bolna from Kapoor and Sons

One of the popular songs and perfect for Valentine's Day, Bolna from Kapoor and Sons has touched millions of hearts. From the lyrics to the music, the song will make you fall in love with your partner all over again.

Ishq Hai from Rangoon

The sensuous romantic song, Ishq hai, from Rangoon features Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Their chemistry is intense and extremely sexy. Ishq hai is definitely a Valentine song.