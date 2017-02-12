Poonam Pandey, who has been making some sizzling videos and pictures during some special days, is now set to come up with another video on Valentine's Day 2017.

Poonam shared some bikini pictures on Twitter and also announced that she will soon share a Valentine's Day special video. The sizzling diva knows well to create curiosity among her fans as she looks hot in the pictures.

The pictures that she shared on Twitter give a hint that the video will be high in hotness quotient and her fans surely now cannot wait for February 14. Poonam is quite popular for her sexy pictures on social media. She also keeps sharing videos of her steamy photoshoots.

Poonam is known for flaunting her assets on social media but she was earlier in some controversial news as well. Last year, she had posted some raunchy pictures on social media after Indian cricket team defeated Australia in a match.

While some call her an attention-seeker, some others are happy to share and like her pictures and videos. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what Poonam has in store for her fans for this Valentine's Day in the video.

Meanwhile, she will reportedly have an item number in Govinda's upcoming movie Aa Gaya Hero. Check her latest sizzling pictures on Twitter, before she releases the video:

Tweethearts!! Valentine's video on its way..stay tuned ❤️? pic.twitter.com/JjExkUXo19 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) 12 February 2017