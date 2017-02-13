Pakistan's Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a ban on Valentine's Day celebration across the capital.

The order by the top court came during a hearing of a petition arguing that Valentine's Day, February 14, is not a part of Muslim tradition. The court order stated that festivities related to Valentine's Day have been banned in public places as well as on an official level.

Reports state that the court order has directed print and electronic media to not give any coverage to adverts promoting the day of love.

The IGC also reportedly directed the information ministry, federal government, Pemra chairman and chief commissioner to submit a reply in the case within a period of 10 days.

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain, last year, had urged the citizens of the country to not celebrate Valentine's Day as it does not have a connection with Pakistan's culture.

"Valentine's Day has no connection with our culture," Hussain had said last year adding that young people in the country should "always maintain their religious and national identity."

The celebrations of Valentine's Day was also banned in the city of Peshawar last year in Pakistan. The district council unanimously passed a resolution in February 2016 reportedly banning people from observing the annual celebration of love after deeming in un-Islamic.

The resolution said condemned the celebration of the "western tradition" and said that Valentine's Day has "no place in our tradition and values."