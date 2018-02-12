Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Bollywood is the best place to get ideas to impress your loved one. Even in an action movie, there will be some essence of romance, hence giving all the lovebirds enough ideas to make the most of this day of love.

And while one can get a sea of ideas by simply watching the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan's movies, for a change let's take some much-needed inspiration from other romantic flicks which have earned a place in our hearts for various reasons.

So, let's take a look at some beautiful Bollywood romantic scenes/moments to celebrate Valentine's Day 2018:

Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was beautiful. Though the duo appeared on-screen together for the first time, their romance touched hearts instantly. The way they looked at each other, their love, pain, and sacrifice for each other could be seen in every scene. So let's start the list with a beautiful romantic scene which was included in the trailer that certainly raised our curiosity.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar's ZNMD gave us a modern day romantic moment between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The scene, where Kat rides bike and follows Hrithik's car to confess her love for him, was everything what modern fairytales are made of. Check out the scene here.

Vivah

Vivah was not only filled with family drama, but also cute and innocence romance. Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Arora portrayed the anxiousness, innocence, romance that any couple who are getting into arranged marriage goes through, beautifully on screen. The well-known song Mujhe Haq Hain to Milan Abhi Adha Adhura Hain, these songs showed brought out mush, love and loads of romance.

Barfi

Remember the scene when Ranbir Kapoor tests Priyanka Chopra's commitment towards him. Well a bit unusual but this Jodi gave a new meaning to romance with this movie.

Jaane Tu ... Jaane Na

How can someone forget the airport scene where Imran Khan sings "Jaane Tu... Jaane Na" for Genelia D'Souza. Love personified in this heart warming scene.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM)

The movie starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza is one of the best rom-coms in Bollywood. The romantic scenes between these two are many, but the ending scene when Dia comes to the airport and then, she gets back with Madhavan was heart-touching and such a victorious moment for the audience.