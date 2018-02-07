Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be receiving the first set of three coaches this Valentine's Day, February 14. The BMRCL has given the order to manufacture a total of 50 sets (150 coaches) to the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). The rest of the coaches will be delivered by June.

All the metro trains that are currently plying on the Purple and Green line have three coaches each. The first train with six coaches will ply on Namma Metro's Purple Line.

Namma Metro set to roll out first train with six coaches this Valentine’s day with first compartment reserved for women. It will be deployed on the purple line to ease congestion, especially from Kempegowda to Baiyappanahalli station. pic.twitter.com/NhIX9atBmK — KJ George (@thekjgeorge) February 5, 2018

However, the extra coaches will be attached to an operational train only in March after they undergo a testing schedule.

"A specific timeframe cannot be given immediately. Integration of coaches with existing ones and testing will need to be done. Work in connection with these will start the same day at the Baiyappanahalli yard," BMRCL managing director Mahendra Jain told The New Indian Express.

The extra three coaches will benefit the women passengers, who have been demanding separate coaches.

The tech city welcomed the completion of the first phase after the green line section of the metro, which connects Sampige Road station and Yelachenahalli, was inaugurated by former President Pranab Mukherjee on June 17, 2017.

The first phase of the Bengaluru Metro, which was made at a cost of Rs 14,200 crore, allows commuters to switch between north-south and east-west corridors at Kempegowda-Majestic interchange.

The Namma Metro sees to a daily ridership of over 3,50,000 people everyday.