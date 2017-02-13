Valentine's Day is just round the corner and couples all over the world are gearing up to celebrate the day of love. While dates once mostly comprised a movie and a candle-light dinner, the options seem to grow each year.

Each couple is different and while some might want to spend some quiet time with their loved ones and enjoy each other's company, others may want to go out and have a fun time.

And thanks to reality show The Bachelor, date ideas just keep getting better. The couples on the show go for helicopter rides, camping trips, zero-gravity jaunts and hot-air balloon rides to name a few.

In case you are also fond of these fancy dates, here are a few whoppingly expensive date ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day 2017.

Rent the Necker Island

Located in the British Virgin Island, Necker Island was purchased by English business magnet Sir Richard Branson. The villa has a 1,500 square foot master bedroom, eight guest rooms, each with their own balcony, king-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

Renting the whole island will set you back by $80,000 per night (Rs 53,47,000 approx) plus a 2.5% service charge. This includes accommodation, meals and drinks, a team of 100 staff, access to the huge pools, tennis courts, water sports facilities, and more.

Palace on Wheels

If you fancy trains, there is nothing quite like the Palace on Wheels, which gives you your fix of train journeys with a royal twist. The 14 coaches of the train are named after former Rajput states and each saloon comes with its personal attendants, a mini pantry and a lounge.

The train has a seven-night and eight-day itinerary. It departs from New Delhi and returns to New Delhi via Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittaurgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Agra.

To enjoy this journey, you will have to shell out $9,100 or Rs5,46,000 plus taxes for a twin-sharing saloon.

Take a helicopter ride to Reims and dine at les Crayéres

The helicopter takes you through the champagne vineyards, over the EuroDisney, and the Marne region.

The helicopter then lands at the famous Château des Crayéres, where you enjoy a scrumptious six-course lunch with wine and champagne. You can then tour the finest cellars of Reims, Champagne Pommery and Veuve Cliquot and taste some exquisite wine. The private driver then brings you back to Château des Crayéres, after which you fly back to Paris. The whole experience will set you back by about €4, 950 (Rs352,272 approx).

Horseback riding in Central Park

Horses are one of the most adorable animals ever and when its horseback riding through Central Park, very few things can beat that charm. You and your partner can go for a horseback ride through Central Park in New York City. Two hours of the ride will set you back by about $572, approx Rs 38,300.

Skiing at Jungfrau and dinner at 360°-Restaurant Piz Gloria, Switzerland

What better way to celebrate the day of love at 13,642 ft in Switzerland watching the French Alps. Between Interlaken and Fiesch, Jungfrau forms a massive wall overlooking the Bernese Oberland and the Swiss Plateau.

The region is a popular skiing destination and a day of skiing for two will set you back by about 144 Swiss Franc, which is approximately Rs10,000 (this does not include stay and meals).

After you work up your appetite, you could dine at the 360°-Restaurant Piz Gloria, which not only serves delicious food and drinks, but you can enjoy them while watching the snowy mountains. If that does not sound tempting enough, the restaurant rotates around its own axis every 45 minutes, gliding past 200 mountain peaks.