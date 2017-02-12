Come Valentine's Day, and everyone is busy planning the perfect date. Picking out a special restaurant, choosing the best table in the house, putting on the killer dress and then mostly waiting in queues until the tables open. And before you know it, half the evening is lost. It's recipe for disaster. So why spoil your big day on time-consuming V-Day drill when you can set up the perfect date at the comfort of your own home.

Since Valentine's Day 2017 falls on a weekday, on Tuesday to be specific, finding time to prepare a lavish spread could be a problem. Which is why, International Business Times, India has put together a few easy to make recipes to win over the special someone.

Check it out:

Starters

Marrakesh roll

Instead of the clichéd starters, Chef Ashish Rai, head culinary, Barbeque Nation suggests you try Marrakesh roll. The recipe is a quick-fix starter for the perfect date night.

Ingredients: Beetroot: 250 grams Potato: 250 grams Garlic chopped: 2 tbsp Onion Chopped: 1/4 cup Coriander chopped: 5 springs Aromatic seasoning: 1 tsp Salt: to taste Cumin powder: 1 tsp Chat Masala: 1/2 tsp Paprika powder: 1/2 tsp Green chilli chopped: 1 tbsp Semolina: 100 Oil for frying How to make it Wash and put the beetroot in a medium sauce pan and add water and par boil the beetroot. Peel the skin and grate it to fine shavings then toss it on a nonstick pan on medium flame to remove the raw flavour and reduce moisture.

Boil potatoes, peel the skin and mash it to fine consistency.

In a large mixing bowl place, mix the beetroot, mashed potato and remaining ingredients except semolina. Mix well and scoop small balls. Roll it in cylindrical shape set aside on a dried tray.

Fry the rolls till they are crisp. Take it out of the oil and serve with tomato sauce or tamarind chutney.

Chicken Nuggets

Start off the romantic evening with a plate full of delicious Chicken Nuggets. The recipe is quick and simple and will take you not more than half hour to cook. In the recipe recommended by Food Network, all you will need is half a cup of maida (all-purpose flour), 1 spoon of garlic, salt and black pepper, two boneless skinless chicken breasts chopped into small pieces, breadcrumbs, egg for dipping the chicken and vegetable oil.

How to make it Mix flour, garlic, salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper in a bowl. Coat the chicken pieces with flour. Simultaneously, season the breadcrumbs with salt and pepper. In a third bowl, whisk eggs and one spoon water.

Dip the pieces in egg and wrap it in breadcrumbs. Be generous with the breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a pan. Add the chicken pieces into the pan once the oil is hot. Fry till the pieces are brown on both sides.

Once done, transfer the nuggets into a plate, salt it and serve.

Main Course

West Coast Fish Curry

PR Handout

How about a West Coast Fish Curry to reel in that special someone. Chef Rai, shares the recipe:

Ingredients For the masala: Coconut (fresh and scrapped): ½ cup Onion (sliced): 1 medium Tomato (chopped): 1 medium Coriander (few springs) Garlic: 8 pods Ginger: 1/2 inch Tamarind: small ball Coriander seeds: 2 tbsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Dry red Kashmiri chilies: 5 pieces Dry red Badgi chilies: 5 pieces Pepper corns Grind to a fine paste using 1 cup of water (if the masala is too thick add little more water) For The curry: Fish: 750 grams (Mackerel steaks) wash, drain and apply little salt and keep aside. Coconut oil Onion: sliced Green Chili: Slit Tomato: sliced Water: 2 cups How to make it In a deep pan heat oil and fry the onion till light brown, add the masala paste and cook till the raw flavor is gone. Add green chili, chopped tomato, water and bring it to a boil. Once the curry starts boiling add fish and salt to taste. Cook on a low flame for 10 minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Chicken Escalope in Pepper Sauce

PR Handout

Chef Balram Jaiswal, sous chef at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi, recommends a lip smacking plate of Chicken Escalope in Pepper Sauce for the special day. He shares the recipe:

Ingredients Chicken Breast: 1 Chicken Mince: 50 grams Garlic: 2 flakes Oil: 10 ml Black Pepper corn: 10 pieces Salt: to taste White Pepper: 4 pieces Button Mushrooms: 30 grams Roux: 20 grams Brown Stock: 150 ml. Tomato Concussed: 20 ml White wine: 10 ml Parsley: 02 grams How to make it • Prepare the brown sauce- take the brown stock in the pan and add roux to it and cook well and keep it aside. • Beat the chicken breast with a steak hammer and put a layer of chicken mince on one side of breast. Grill the chicken escalope. • Heat the oil and add chopped garlic, Sliced Mushrooms, tomato concasse and the brown sauce. • Now, add the grilled chicken escalope to the sauce and cook till the chicken is soft. Add salt and pepper as required. • Finish with addition of White wine and crushed black pepper to the sauce. • Serve hot and garnish with parsley.

Israeli sauted chicken, orange and cardamom sauce

PR Handout

A quick to fix recipe by Chef Bilal from Tamarin restaurant, Calangute. Israeli sauted chicken, orange and cardamom sauce is ideally served with Mudjadarra rice, cucumber and pomegranate salad.

Ingredients 1 small chicken boned - up to you if you use breast or thighs 2 tbsp olive oil Zest & juice or 1 large orange 12 cardamom pods - lightly crushed 2 garlic cloves – chopped How to make it • Heat oil in a large saute or frying pan. Saute the chicken until cooked to your liking • Add garlic & cardamoms & lightly cook • Add the zest & orange juice • Season to taste • Reduce slightly & serve For Mujadarra Rice 1/2 cup basmati rice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup water

2 tbsp black lentils (cooked)

6 cardamom pods

1 shallot How to make it • Saute shallot & cardamom in oil until soft • Add basmati rice & coat rice till the colour is opaque • Add water & simmer until cooked • Season to taste • Add cooked lentils, mix well and serve.

Desserts

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

PR Handout

Valentine's Day is incomplete without some finger licking desserts. The fastest and easier way to please your special someone is a bowl full of chocolate desserts. Chef Rai shares a quick Chocolate Raspberry cake recipe. All you'll need is: