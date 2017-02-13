There is no better way to express love than through medium music. The simple lyrics convey your feeling so easily and sometimes put your thoughts exactly the way you want them to be said. There are a number of songs for different kind of romantic situation that the music industry has presented to the world.

This Valentine's Day, here are hand-picked 10 songs that you can dedicate to your loved one and convey your heart's message.

Fifty Shades Darker: I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Paint the town a shade darker with the Fifty Shade Darker song – I Don't Wanna Live Forever, sung by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift. The film released over the Valentine's Weekend and is a perfect song to express how much you love your special someone.

Ed Shereen: Shape of You

Billboard's No. 1 song Shape of You is a naughty number to tease your better half. You can either dedicate the song to your better half or get down on the dance floor to treat them to a dance they will never forget.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande: Love Me Harder

Is you better half ignoring you or is just too busy to give you some time? Demand for some attention with this song by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. "'Cause if you want to keep me, you gotta love me harder, And if you really need me, you gotta love me harder" will communicate everything you want him/her to know.

Ed Shereen: Thinking out loud

A perfect proposal song, this Ed Shereen presentation puts down every word you ever want to tell your special someone. Sway to the song as you hint your proposal to that someone.

Christina Perri: Thousand Years

Another perfect proposal song, go down on one knee and pop that question while Christina Perri sings Thousand Years on your behalf.

John Legend: All of Me

John Legend has not one but two hit romantic songs that have become a synonym to the word love. His latest hit number Love Me Now has been climbing up and down the chart but his all-time biggest hit All of Me is a song for couples of all generations. Either you play it to propose or just to remind them how much you love them, All of Me is a must have in your Valentine playlist.

The Chainsmokers: Closer

Last year's most popular song Closer is the ideal song to listen to on a lazy Valentine afternoon recalling the love-filled year gone by.

Gallant x Tablo x Eric Nam: Cave Me In

Is your spouse a Korean TV Drama fan? Then play this song for them and watch them groove to the beats and set the romantic mood. Sung by a Korean American trio, the song has a subtle sensual touch to the number.

Bruno Mars: Just the Way You Are

If you are no good with words and want to still tell your lovely lady about your feelings for her, just play Bruno Mar's Just the Way You Are and let the song do all the talking.

Little Mix: Touch

Increase the temperature this Valentine's Day with Little Mix's Touch. Show your love with some touch!