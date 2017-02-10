Everyone wants a good sex life. Cuddling, teasing and even sex toys help take the sexual experience to another level.

While the foreplay helps, there are few foods that help you take it to the next level. Including these aphrodisiac foods into your daily diet will not improve your health, it will help you become more energetic, increase your stamina to reach the peak in the bed and also boost your fertility.

Figs : "They are excellent sources of amino acids that increase libido. They can also improve sexual stamina," says Pavithra N Raj, dietician executive, Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru.

Avocados: The delicious fruit contains potassium that boosts libido for both sexes.

Watermelon: The summer is coming and watermelon will not only quench your summer cravings but also sexual cravings. "It contains citrulline, an amino acid that relaxes blood vessels thereby increases the sex drive," says Pavithra.

Spinach: Eat spinach like Popeye the Sailor Man and impress your Olive Oyl. The green leaf is rich in magnesium which decreases inflammation in blood vessels. This results in increased blood flow. Men will find erections come naturally.

Dark chocolate: Dip juicy strawberries into some creamy dark chocolate and enjoy a stress-free sexual experience. Dark chocolate is a great stress reliever as it increases the levels serotonin and dopamine in the brain. Cocoa in chocolate also increases blood flow and relaxes blood vessels.

For Her

"Coffee is one of the best libido boosters for women," Pavithra reveals. She also adds that a nice glass of wine is not only romantic, but is a good sex booster for women. "A glass filled with wine is rich in antioxidants that trigger nitric oxide production in blood and relaxes the artery walls. This increases blood flow down south in the body," she adds.

For Him

Almonds provide a great source of essential fatty acids and omega-3. It helps produce testosterone in men. Pavithra also shares that walnuts are also good for men as they help improve the quality of sperms. "It is known to improve the shape, movement and vitality of the sperm. Men should also include Pumpkin seeds as they are high in zinc, which is important for testosterone production in men and helps boost libido," she shares.