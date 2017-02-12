As Valentine's Day is round the corner, we bring to you some of the popular on-screen Bollywood couples that fans would like to see back together in films. Though most of them share a past, but those pairs have created magic with their romance on the screen in earlier movies.

Also read: Television on-screen couples fans want to see again

Take a look at some of the popular on-screen jodis here:

Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt

Alia and Sidharth became one of the favourite Bollywood on-screen couples since their first movie, Student of the Year. The duo then appeared in Kapoor and Sons, but they have not appeared in any other romantic films. Fans would love to see them back together; however, they have been rumoured to be dating each other. It would be delightful to see their chemistry on screen as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Shahid Kapoor

Kareena and Shahid started dating each other at the beginning of their careers. Their chemistry was depicted in their on-screen romance too, but post-break up, the duo didn't appear in a movie together. Though they were a part of Udta Punjab, but they didn't share any screen space. Fans would like to see them in a film like Jab We Met once again.

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

SRK and Kajol are one of the most iconic jodis of Bollywood. Admired by endless number of fans, the fair made a comeback in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale after Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan, but the film failed to impress the audience. People would like to see them in a good film together again.

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman and Aishwarya were one of the most popular and loved couples at one time. It was during their Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that the duo was seeing each other. But after their ugly break-up, Salman and Aish wouldn't see eye to eye. Now, after so many years, fans would want them to forget the past and make a joint comeback on the silver screen.

Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra

Akshay and Priyanka would set the temperature soaring with their chemistry whenever they appeared in a film together. There were rumours that they were seeing each other; thus wife Twinkle Khanna banned Akshay to do films with PeeCee. But, while promoting Jolly LLB 2, Akshay said that there was nothing of sorts and asked to call Priyanka if she has a problem with him. If everything is well between them, then the duo should appear in a movie together soon.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha

Amitabh and Rekha were said to be in love when they were young, but the former went ahead and married Jaya Bachchan. Big B and Rekha have given some classics to the industry and fans would love to see them back again on screen.