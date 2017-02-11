As Valentine's Day is round the corner, we bring to you some of the popular on-screen television couples that fans would love to see romance on-screen yet again.

Take a look at some of the popular on-screen jodis.

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti:

This on-screen couple was loved by millions of viewers and was the main reason for the success of their show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. For quite some time now, fans have been craving for a new season of the show, however, it seem fans need to wait until the makers decide to bring them together.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi:

Rithvik and Asha, who met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, have been dating for the longest time now. Although the couple has made appearances together on award functions and cameos on TV shows, they are yet to share the screen space on a daily soap once again. It would definitely be a treat to their massive fan base if they get to see them romance on screen.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan S Grover:

This good-looking on-screen pair and their performance helped their show Qubool Hai reach new heights. Such was the craze for the couple that many people chose to quit watching the show after Karan decided to take the exit route. Now, if Surbhi and Karan return on the small screen, it would surely be a delight to their fans.

Karan Mehra and Hina Khan:

This couple created a record of sorts by sharing the screen space for the longest time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also becoming viewers' favourite jodi. However, they had fallout and both decided to take the exit route. Soon after their exit, fans threatened the makers to commit suicide if they don't bring Karan and Hina back on the show.

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan:

Niti and Parth rose to popularity with the youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Niti and Parth's on-screen chemistry was loved my millions. On this Valentines' Day, fans of the reel life couple would surely want to see them together on-screen.