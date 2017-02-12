Valentine's Day is round the corner and it is also the time for all the love birds to have a little brain-storming session in regard to buying the best gifts for their loved one.

Valentine's Day 2017 gift ideas: Uber cool tech gifts for your techie lover

Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14, is the day for the lovers. Not only unmarried young boys and girls, even married couples celebrate this day.

One of the first things that come in mind when we are talking about Valentine's Day is gifts. Beautiful gifts and Valentine's Day go hand in hand, much like couples are seen on the roads, especially on this day.

However, deciding on the best gifts for a girlfriend or boyfriend/husband or wife, keeping the budget in consideration, can sometimes be a big task. Here is a list of some of the best gifts for him/her at a relatively cheap price that can bring a smile on the face of your partner on Valentine's Day 2017:

For him:

1) Gadgets: Gifting gadgets like watches and mobile phones is perhaps the safest thing to do as those are always appreciated. Also, a nice wallet can be a good gift for a man.

2) Clothing: If you are aware of your man's fashion style, then you can wish him this Valentine's Day with some nice t-shirt or shirt. Shoes can be an ideal gift as well.

3) Shaving kit: A fully equipped shaving-kit can be a handy gift for him.

4) Liquor: Although we do not recommend drinking, a set of luxury drink will surely be appreciated by your man if he likes drinking at times. Even a well-designed lighter is a nice gift if he smokes.

5) If your boyfriend/husband is passionate about a certain thing, you can gift him accordingly. For instance, a photography lover can be gifted a camera, a gamer will like a present like Xbox, etc.

For her:

1) Gadgets: Like for boys, gadgets are ideal gifts for girls as well. Like I mentioned earlier, it is perhaps the safest present ever.

2) Bags: Most girls/women are fond of bags. There are a variety of fancy bags of different prices that will make your girlfriend/wife instantly happy.

3) Clothing: There can hardly be any girl who would mind having a beautiful dress even if there is no space in her wardrobe. As clothes are never enough for the fairer sex, she will surely appreciate you for a nice dress.

4) Perfume: A nice perfume that will add to her charm can be a good gift for your lady love.

5) Your girlfriend or wife can also have a special fascination for something that is best known to you. You can always be sure to gift her that special thing on the special day.